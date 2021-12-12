Nagaland erupts in protests over deaths

NEW DELHI, Dec 11: Seven days ago, in Nagaland's Mon district, a botched Army op led to the death of six civilians. Seven more died in retaliatory clashes between security personnel and locals, in which one soldier was killed.

In massive protests in Mon on Saturday, furious residents have demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his "false" and "fabricated" statement on the incident in Parliament this week.

Protesters burned an effigy of the Home Minister to underline the extent of their anger - both against Mr Shah and his allegedly incorrect statement, and against the central government over the continued imposition of AFSPA, or the Special Forces Act, that, they fear, will be invoked to shield the guilty.

The protesters - who included residents from the village of Oting, the home of 12 of the 14 killed - were led by an apex body of tribes called the Konyak Union, and have demanded an immediate apology from Amit Shah and the withdrawal of his statement from the Parliament's records.

"We are asking for justice... we don't need sympathy. Twisting of truth is unfortunate... Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament (is) confusing the world with wrong information. He should immediately withdraw... we demand his apology," Honang Konyak, the union's Vice President, said. -NDTV









