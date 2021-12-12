21-day virtual exhibition of Rohingya arts, culture begins

A 21-day virtual exhibition of cultural objects and artworks representing key aspects of Rohingya memories, experiences, and aspirations began on Friday that will continue till December 31 through the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre (RCMC).

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Embassy of Bangladesh in the Netherlands are organizing the exhibition.

Titled 'Art | Life | Rohingya', the exhibition is supported by the Netherlands Foreign Office and can be accessed at https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/8706193/art-life-rohingya until 31 December 2021.

Visitors can click through a 3D virtual gallery, moving through different rooms to view collections such as Rohingya architecture, boat models, needlework, pottery, basketry, musical instruments and more.

The exhibition is part of an attempt to preserve Rohingya culture and ensure its continuity for Rohingya youth and children.

The RCMC also aims to restore dignity and enhance the psychological well-being of the Rohingya population.

The cultural objects and artworks, created and curated by refugee artisans of RCMC in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps, capture Rohingya life in their homeland of Myanmar through artful scale models of their traditional houses, boats, furniture, household items, tools, etc. Embroidery artworks such as 'Henna Hands,' 'Self-Reflection' and 'My Home in Myanmar' reveal the inner worlds of the Rohingya women. 'Wedding Tapestry' and needlework renditions of Rohingya proverbs visualize indigenous beliefs and practices.

IOM Bangladesh's Officer In Charge Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali said, "The RCMC offers a platform for the Rohingya people to share and build their stories with a global audience and to connect with the diaspora."

Rohingya artisan Zaber said, "Preserving and collecting our cultural things is a meaningful way of getting back a precious thing which was lost a hundred years before. We left everything except our memories. If we collect these things today, they won't disappear, and our younger generations will know about them."

"Embroidery is a world of art and a garden of relaxation," said embroidery artisan Shamsunnahar. "We want to show Rohingya women's handicraft to the world."

The exhibition also includes artworks by Rohingya teaching artists of Artolution, a community-based public artist network that creates social change through art. -UNB