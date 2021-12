Parbatya Chattogram Pahari Chhatra Parishad forms a human chain

Parbatya Chattogram Pahari Chhatra Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in the capital on Saturday marking 24 years of Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord. They demanded full implementation of the accord and stopping 'harassment' to the Jummo people. photo: observer