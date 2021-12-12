Video
Hobart to host fifth Ashes Test after Perth axed

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

BRISBANE, DEC 11: Hobart will host its first-ever Ashes Test after winning the race Saturday to replace Perth for the fifth and final clash of the current series between Australia and England.
The Tasmanian capital beat out heavyweight competitors Sydney and Melbourne with the Test to be a day-night pink-ball affair at the 20,000-capacity Blundstone Arena from January 14-18.
Perth was stripped of its hosting rights earlier this week over Western Australia state's tough Covid quarantine rules, which required players to quarantine for 14 days. There are no such regulations in Tasmania.
"The submissions we received were outstanding and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.
"There were a range of considerations, including commercial, logistical and operational factors and on the balance of these, the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Ashes Test."    -AFP


