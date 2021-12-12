Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia's 'proud' Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

BRISBANE, DEC 11: Australia's Nathan Lyon said reaching the milestone of 400 Test wickets in Saturday's big Ashes win and joining cricket's greats had not yet sunk in.
A classical off-spinner, the 34-year-old removed Dawid Malan for 82 on the fourth day of the first Test against England to write his name in Australian sporting history.
Speaking immediately after playing a central role in Australia's nine-wicket victory at the Gabba, Lyon said: "It hasn't really hit me yet to be honest.
"No doubt I'll get my phone and call my family and friends, and that will probably hit a little bit closer to home, I guess.
"But it's something that I'm very proud of, there's no doubt about that. It's been some hard toil to get it, but it's very rewarding, that's for sure."
Ahead of the Test, Lyon had nominated England captain Joe Root as the scalp he would like as his 400th, given they have played so much against each other.
He had to make do with Malan, with Marnus Labuschagne taking the catch at silly mid-off.
Lyon, in his 101st Test and after a decade on the team, became just the 16th player worldwide to achieve the feat and only the third Australian after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.
Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan tops the all-time Test wicket-takers with 800, followed by Warne on 708.  England star Jimmy Anderson is third on 632, but was overlooked for the Brisbane Test, as was fellow paceman Stuart Broad, who is sixth on the list with 524.
Lyon took 4-91 in the second innings to move to 403 wickets overall.
Next in his sights is West Indian great Curtly Ambrose, who has 405 wickets.
Australian captain Pat Cummins stressed how important Lyon was to the team.
"He's our most important bowler, not just for wicket-taking, but you saw how many overs he bowled yesterday," Cummins said.
"He went for two and a half an over for 20 overs on a hot day."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liga approves CVC investment but Spanish giants opt out
Indian police hold man for stealing Maradona's watch
Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options
UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie
Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League
Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules
Hobart to host fifth Ashes Test after Perth axed
Australia's 'proud' Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft