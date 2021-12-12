Video
Sunday, 12 December, 2021
Sports

Angelo Mathews on recovery path

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Bipin Dani

Angelo Mathews is yet to get a green signal to play the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Last month, the 34-year-old Sri Lankan all-rounder sustained a thigh injury during the second Test match against the West Indies team.   
"He is very much a part of our team and is well on a recovery path. Once he is fully fit will make him play for our team and regain the captaincy", one of the franchise management sources in Colombo Stars, said on Friday morning.
Angelo Mathews was due to undergo running and other functional tests on Friday, though was not scheduled to play the night match against Jaffna Kings.
"He has been coming to the ground, attending all day-to-day normal activities. Looking at his long career ahead, we are not rushing him to play", the source, aware about his progress added.
"Mathews' latest MRI scan reports have shown positive signs of improvement", the source further added.
Colombo Stars team is also missing the services of another all-rounder David Wiese. The 36-year-old South African had to leave the LPL to attend to his family, where most of the members tested Covid-19 positive.


