Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Root says beaten England must not feel sorry for themselves

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

BRISBANE, DEC 11: England captain Joe Root said Saturday his team must fix their fielding and batting to get back into the Ashes series, while defending the decision to leave Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad out of the first Test.
A dominant Australia humbled England by nine wickets to win the opener convincingly at Brisbane inside four days, with the visitors' woes starting with Root opting to bat after winning the toss.
England were skittled for 147 and despite showing more backbone in the second innings, notably from Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82), they collapsed to leave the hosts needing just 20 to win.
The team was also guilty of putting down too many chances, which allowed Australia to build a first-innings total of 425 and an ominous lead.
"If I'm being honest, we can't create as many chances as we did and put them down," said Root, with the second Test, at Adelaide, starting in just five days' time.
"Our bowlers were excellent. We have got to be better in the field and with the bat.
"We know where we need to get better, but the way we responded in the second innings showed a great amount of character and fight which will stand us in good stead."
Despite the Gabba ground tending to favour seam bowlers, England opted to leave their two greatest wicket-takers -- Anderson and Broad -- out of the starting eleven.
It sparked bewilderment and criticism which Root did not address directly when asked in his post-match television interview whether he would have chosen differently if given his time again.
"One thing I will say is we wanted variation in our attack, to be able to change the pace and move through different gears throughout the innings," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liga approves CVC investment but Spanish giants opt out
Indian police hold man for stealing Maradona's watch
Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options
UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie
Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League
Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules
Hobart to host fifth Ashes Test after Perth axed
Australia's 'proud' Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft