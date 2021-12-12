Kings face Sheikh Jamal DC today

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings looking forward to continue their winning run as they take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the quarterfinal match Independence Cup Football scheduled to be held today (Sunday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa

Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.

The match kicks off at 8 pm, following the third quarterfinal match between Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Bangladesh Police Football Club that begins at 5.15 pm.

Bashundhara Kings, earlier, maintained their supremacy in the group phase matches. The Premier League champions Kings dumped Bangladesh Navy Football Club by 6-0 goals in their group opening match, edged past Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 goal in their second group match and emerged group D champions defeating Chittagong Abahani Limited by 3-0 goals in their third group match.

While Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club blanked Bangladesh Air Force Football team by 3-0 goals in their group opening match, played out to a goalless draw with Uttar Baridhara Club in their second group match and finished group B runners-up after playing to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their third group match.

On the other hand, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, earlier, emerged group B champions with 1-0 win over Uttar Baridhara Club, blanked Bangladesh Air Force Football team by 2-0 goals in their second group match and played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their group third match of the tournament.

Bangladesh Police Football club who earlier finished Group B runners-up, played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Chittagong Abahani Limited in their group opening match, lost to Kings by 0-1 goal in their second group match and again shared point with Bangladesh Navy Football team playing to a 1-1 goal draw in their third group match.

Earlier, Abahani Limited, Dhaka and Saif Sporting Club confirmed their spot of semifinal eliminating their respective rivals in the respective quarterfinal matches. -BSS







