

Bangabandhu BCL 2021-22 kick starts today

BCB South will take on Islami Bank East in the opening match at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi while Walton Central and BCB North will engage in the other match starting on the day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. They matches will roll over till December 15.

Between December 19 and 22, BCB South and BCB North will engage in the next round matches at ZACS while Islami Bank and Walton will play at the same time at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

BCB South and Walton will face each other at ZACS in the last round of the tournament between December 26 and 29 whereas Islami Bank and BCB North will meet in the other match of the round. The top two finishers will face off in a five-day final at the SBNCS, Mirpur starting on January 2.

The matches of the First Class tournament of the country will be live streamed on BCB Live YouTube channel.











The Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2021-22 is going to commence today. BCB South Zone, Islami Bank East Zone, Walton Central Zone and BCB North Zone are the four participating teams of the 9th edition of the event.BCB South will take on Islami Bank East in the opening match at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi while Walton Central and BCB North will engage in the other match starting on the day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. They matches will roll over till December 15.Between December 19 and 22, BCB South and BCB North will engage in the next round matches at ZACS while Islami Bank and Walton will play at the same time at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.BCB South and Walton will face each other at ZACS in the last round of the tournament between December 26 and 29 whereas Islami Bank and BCB North will meet in the other match of the round. The top two finishers will face off in a five-day final at the SBNCS, Mirpur starting on January 2.The matches of the First Class tournament of the country will be live streamed on BCB Live YouTube channel.