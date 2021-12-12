Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BCL 2021-22 kick starts today

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Sports Reporter

Bangabandhu BCL 2021-22 kick starts today

Bangabandhu BCL 2021-22 kick starts today

The Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2021-22 is going to commence today. BCB South Zone, Islami Bank East Zone, Walton Central Zone and BCB North Zone are the four participating teams of the 9th edition of the event.
BCB South will take on Islami Bank East in the opening match at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi while Walton Central and BCB North will engage in the other match starting on the day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. They matches will roll over till December 15.
Between December 19 and 22, BCB South and BCB North will engage in the next round matches at ZACS while Islami Bank and Walton will play at the same time at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
BCB South and Walton will face each other at ZACS in the last round of the tournament between December 26 and 29 whereas Islami Bank and BCB North will meet in the other match of the round. The top two finishers will face off in a five-day final at the SBNCS, Mirpur starting on January 2.
The matches of the First Class tournament of the country will be live streamed on BCB Live YouTube channel.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liga approves CVC investment but Spanish giants opt out
Indian police hold man for stealing Maradona's watch
Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options
UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie
Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League
Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules
Hobart to host fifth Ashes Test after Perth axed
Australia's 'proud' Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft