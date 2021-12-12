Dragon girls' flying star downing Lankans 5-0  



Bhutan Women's Under-19 National Football players leaving field after winning the match against Sri Lanka in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship 2021 the opening match on Saturday.

The exciting match was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

The Lankans were literally blown away by the Dragon Girls in the match. The long-term inactivity after 2019 mostly due to the spread out of Coronavirus Disease made the team feeble.

Pema made a brace and Shering and Sonam netted one each while the other goal was an own goal.

In the first encounter of the round-robin league, Bhutan went ahead in the 21st minute with Pema placing the ball home. This striker doubled the lead in the very next minute.

Heading on a corner of Bidha, Shering hit the post in the 27th minute.

Sonam Lama who found a bounced ball near the box in the 44th minute took a neat shot to shatter the post.

After scoring four, the Bhutan women were not that interested in extending the margin more. But an own goal gifted by the Lankans in the second half eventually made them leave the ground with a 5-0 win. The own goal was scored in the 85th minute.

Bangladesh women are to meet the Bhutan women on Monday at 3:00 pm at the same venue.







