Dengue: 35 more hospitalized

Thirty five more people hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 18 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 17 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 27,928 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 11. So far, 27,634 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

