Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:40 PM
Dengue: 35 more hospitalized

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Staff Correspondent

Thirty five more people hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 18 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 17 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 27,928 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 11. So far, 27,634 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.



