Fire at Bangla Motor bldg leaves 3 injured



Fire fighters try to bring the fire under control at a multi-storey building in Bangla Motor area in the city on Saturday. photo : Observer

Three persons sustained burn injuries from a fire that broke out on the fifth floor of the 10-storey RK Tower in capital's Bangla Motor area on Saturday. The injured, Mamun, 31, Md Manik, 20, and Tafsir, 26, are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.Mamun was admitted with 34 per cent burns, Tafsir with seven per cent and Manik with two per cent, said the hospital's Resident Surgeon SM Ayub Hossain.Two other injured left the hospital after receiving first aid, he said. Eight fire-fighting units managed to douse the blaze around 2pm.The fire originated at about 12:15pm. "One of our patrol team rushed to the spot first. Later, it was joined by seven other units. The cause behind the fire could not be known yet," said Rozina Akhter, control room official at Fire Service and Civil Defence.