Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fire at Bangla Motor bldg leaves 3 injured

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent 

Fire fighters try to bring the fire under control at a multi-storey building in Bangla Motor area in the city on Saturday. photo : Observer

Fire fighters try to bring the fire under control at a multi-storey building in Bangla Motor area in the city on Saturday. photo : Observer

Three persons sustained burn injuries from a fire that broke out on the fifth floor of the 10-storey RK Tower in capital's Bangla Motor area on Saturday. The injured, Mamun, 31, Md Manik, 20, and Tafsir, 26, are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Mamun was admitted with 34 per cent burns, Tafsir with seven per cent and Manik with two per cent, said the hospital's Resident Surgeon SM Ayub Hossain.
Two other injured left the hospital after receiving first aid, he said. Eight fire-fighting units managed to douse the blaze around 2pm.
The fire originated at about 12:15pm. "One of our patrol team rushed to the spot first. Later, it was joined by seven other units. The cause behind the fire could not be known yet," said Rozina Akhter, control room official at Fire Service and Civil Defence.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 35 more hospitalized
Fire at Bangla Motor bldg leaves 3 injured
Seaweed can open new door to country's prosperity
BCL, JL give Alal 7 days to withdraw statement or face music: Hanif  
Longest train services to be launched: Sujan
New SOP for pvt sector developed to face disasters
Academic master plan is necessary before physical one: Dipu regarding DU
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft