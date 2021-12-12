Seaweed can open new door to country's prosperity

Seaweed is healthy for our bodies, skin, the environment and the economy and there is much potential in Bangladesh to develop commercial cultivation of the seafood.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Agriculture Ministry on Saturday organized a closing workshop in Cox's Bazar to share the findings of a joint pilot project that aimed to kick-start the country's seaweed industry.

Representatives of four ministries - ministries of Agriculture; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Fisheries and Livestock and Finance (Economic Relations Division) - participated.

The speakers of the workshop said that globally, production of seaweed is booming, especially in Asia where seaweed farming is long-established. Although the coast of the Bay of Bengal provides favourable conditions for seaweed cultivation, Bangladesh doesn't have a history of growing seaweed and people are unfamiliar with eating it.

Most farmed seaweed is consumed as food, but seaweed can be used in a wide variety of products. Whether it is toothpaste, cosmetics, medicines or pet food, these often contain hydrocolloids derived from seaweed, which have gelling or thickening properties. More applications and products are coming, with companies working on textiles and plastic alternatives, including biodegradable packaging, water capsules, and drinking straws, they said.

Globally, seaweed farming is one of the fast-growing aquaculture sectors with an annual production of about 33 billion tons, valued at 11.8 billion USD. This is anticipated to double within two years.

"There is huge potential for seaweed production in Bangladesh to support nutrition security, livelihoods, as well as exports to meet global demand," said chief guest Ruhul Amin Talukder, Additional Secretary (PPC), Ministry of Agriculture. "Seaweed is highly nutritious and we need to sensitize the general public so that it becomes a daily food item".

"Seaweed is a great resource of the sea. It can be eaten and processed as an ingredient for a wide range of items including medicine, cosmetics, fertilizers, biofuels and products to prevent environmental pollution," said Robert D. Simpson, FAO Representative in Bangladesh.

He added: "This project has demonstrated the viability and potential of commercial seaweed cultivation, processing, and marketing in Bangladesh. FAO will work with the government and other partners to exploit this potential."

FAO also organized a food fair to showcase seaweed food products and cosmetics made by local farmers and business people. Entrepreneur Jahanara Islam was recognized for her valuable contribution to promoting seaweed.

She said Zahanara Green Agro and over the past 40 years she has developed 127 food products and 28 perfumes using seaweed ingredients.

"I am happy that the seaweed sector is slowly getting the attention it deserves," she said, adding "We need support from everyone to encourage seaweed production and expand its market across Bangladesh and beyond."









