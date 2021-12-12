BCL, JL give Alal 7 days to withdraw statement or face music: Hanif  

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif on Saturday said Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Juba League will resist BNP leader Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal if his statement on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not withdrawn within seven days.

Hanif said, "The leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Juba League will resist those who have given ugly statements about our leader Sheikh Hasina. So, no one will dare to do it in future."

Legal action will be taken against BNP leader Alal for his derogatory statement on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif made the remarks while addressing a roundtable discussion titled 'Future Bangladesh and Thoughts of Youth' organized by Bbarta24.net and Jagoron IP TV at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) auditorium in the capital.

Hanif said there should be a sense of decency in politics. The BNP has never had decency.

They have no political education. As a result, the party was formed by seizing power in evil and illegal ways. Now, not only Alal, but also the top leader of BNP Khaleda Zia did not hesitate to insult the people's leader Sheikh Hasina, while BNP leader Tarique Rahman does not utter the full name of the father of the nation to show respect while referring to him. How rude, uneducated they can be.

The party called BNP is a disrespectful, uncivilized, ugly party - it has been proved time and again.

He said action has been taken after Murad's remarks on social media. He has been dismissed from the district committee, expulsion has been recommended. This proves that the Awami League never supports obscene speech. A case has been filed against BNP's Alal for making ugly remarks. Mirza Fakhrul condemned the case and supported Alal's statement. We strongly condemn it.

Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib, Juba Mahila League Vice-president Kohli Quddus Mukti were present as speakers while Jagannath University teacher Dr SM Masum Billah presented the keynote speech.

Bbarta24.net's Editor Bani Yasmin Hasi presided over the roundtable meeting while Jagoron IP TV's Editor-in-Chief FM Shaheen moderated it.










