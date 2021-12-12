Longest train services to be launched: Sujan

Panchagarh-Cox's BazarThe government is planning to establish the country's longest rail route by connecting Panchagarh, the most northern district of the country, and Cox's Bazar, the most southern district of the country, with straight railway service.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Friday night said that direct train communication will be introduced between Panchagarh and Cox's Bazar districts. The minister said this while visiting Bir Muktijuddha Sirajul Islam Rail Station in Panchagarh on Friday night.

Sujan said, "Direct train services will be launched on the Panchagarh-Cox's Bazar route as the government wants to make train communication easier in the country."

"We are also thinking of introducing train service on the Banglabandha-Panchagarh route," the minister added.

Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Md Johurul Islam and Superintendent of Police Yousuf Ali accompanied the minister to the rail station at that time.









