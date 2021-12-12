New SOP for pvt sector developed to face disasters

A new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Private Sector Emergency Operation Centre (PEOC) has been developed for facing probable disasters like earthquake, fire incident, building collapse, flood, water logging, acute toxic and chemical hazards in the country.

The private sector actors including the owners of different industries and factories will follow the SOP under the PEOC being established under the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI).

With the support of European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, ActionAid, United Purpose and World Vision, the SOP has been developed. It would be finalised within next March or April. Once the SOP is finalised with the approval of the government authorities, it would be implemented.

At a multi-sectoral validation workshop held at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday, the information was given.

Strengthening Urban Public-Private Programming for Earthquake Resilience (SUPER) Project supported by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, ActionAid, United Purpose and World Vision organized the programme to consult about the initiative before finalisation of the SOP.

World Vision's Senior Director (Operations) Chandan Z Gomes chaired the programme while Director General of the Department of Disaster Management Atiqul Huq attended as chief guest.

Among others, Additional Chief Engineer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Tariq Bin Yusuf and DCCI Director Enamul Haque Patwary also spoke the occasion.












