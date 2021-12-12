Academic master plan is necessary before physical one: Dipu regarding DU

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said an academic master plan is more necessary before creating the physical or infrastructural master plan.

"This university has created a physical master plan. But in my opinion, academic master plan is necessary before physical master plan for Dhaka University. And the physical master plan will be built in coordination with the academic master plan. Then we can really say where to go, how to go and what to achieve after a certain period of time. This is possible by this university," the minister further said.

The Education Minister said this on Saturday while addressing the final speech competition on "Amar Bangabandhu" and prize giving ceremony of that competition arranged by DU Alumni Association (DUAA) on the playground of Hazi Muhammad Mohsin Hall at DU.

Before that the DUAA arranged such competitions in eighteen residential halls of the university separately. Later, a final competition was arranged with the winners in the hall competitions at around 4:30 pm on Saturday.

Dipu Moni said, "We want an institution where there will be good coordination between the industry and academy. This coordination will start through the composition of curriculum."

Expressing hope, Dr Dipu Moni said this university showed light in the country in many crises in past. Still this university can be a torch bearer in the higher education.

Regarding the unplanned departments in the university, she said, "We have completed hundred years of the establishment of the university. We have to think what to reorganise to reach what we desire for in the next hundred years. Reorganization not just in courses or departments, we have to think to reorganise our thoughts too."

"We are focusing on self learning system with which we can apply what we learn," she added.

"To build a moral and discrimination free society, reading Bangabandhu is indispensable," she added.

DUAA president A K Azad presided over the programme. A K Azad said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman thought of a society free from exploitation.

"Although he couldn't implement this completely, his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing this kind of society," he added.

Emphasizing on quality education, he urged the Education Minister to take measures to ensure quality education saying, "The alumni association will always be beside you in this regard."









