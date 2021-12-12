

BD getting ready to tap 4IR opportunities: PM

"We're formulating an innovative education ecosystem (IEE) by increasing the budget for research and innovation. We're framing the National Blended Learning Policy-2021. Through this policy, we'll be able to introduce an education system bridging the technological gap," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while delivering her speech at the closing ceremony of a two-day international conference on the 4th Industrial Revolution-2021 held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

She joined the programme, which was organised on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of independence, virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Hasina said the use of technologies is increasing day by day along with invention of new ones. "Bangladesh has to move on keeping the pace of that."

She said Bangladesh needs industrialisation while its economy is an agro-based one. "But we need industrialisation, we need agriculture and industries both, we're taking various steps keeping that in our mind."

Given the perspective of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, three issues are gaining importance -- development of the industry through innovation of sophisticated technology, creating skilled workforce, and protecting the environment, the PM said.

"Industrialisation aims to improve the lifestyle of people, create a market for new products, and accelerate the pace of the economy through employment," she said. Hasina said groundbreaking evolution of industrialisation after almost 100 consecutive years is remarkable. Passing the first, second, and third stages, the mankind have reached the dawn of the fourth industrial revolution, she added.

Global Divide

"At this stage, the world is divided into two to create affordable and green value-chains- rich nations and invent technologies and enjoy their utility on one hand, and some other countries are unable to invest in them on the other," the PM said.

She said scientists believe that humans will have to coexist with artificial intelligence devices in the near future. And some new types of challenges have to be tackled.

For example, she mentioned, machines will shrink the human workplace; the demand for cheap labour will decline, inequality will increase, and migration will be encouraged. "Foreign investment in developing countries will fall, and inequality in technological know-how will increase."

Hasina the biggest challenge is the developed and the developing countries to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution on their own. "For this technologies have to be made readily available and easily transferable."

Since the formation of the government in 1996, she said, her government has focused on establishing IT infrastructure, formulating rules, and creating skilled citizens with technology.

After the consecutive winning in the elections since 2008, Hasina said, her government has been working to build 'Digital Bangladesh' by 2021 and introduce innovative technologies in the industrial sector. As a result, the number of internet users in Bangladesh has now exceeded 120 million.

-UNB













