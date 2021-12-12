Mujib Corner inaugurated at Hotel InterContinental in city

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali on Saturday inaugurated 'Mujib Corner' and wall branding at Hotel InterContinental in the city on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Besides, the boundary wall of the hotel has been decorated with various pictures of Bangabandhu and Liberation War, a press release said.

Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain and Hotel InterContinental Managing Director Md Abdul Qayyum were present, among others, on the occasion.

The state minister hoped that the 'Mujib Corner' would attract tourists from abroad to know about Bangabandhu and his historical role in the Liberation War.

Later, he inspected the blood donation campaign of the hotel officials and employees.







