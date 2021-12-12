US Fed tells banks to tighten safeguards after Archegos meltdown

WASHINGTON, Dec 10: The stunning failure of the Archegos investment fund prompted the Federal Reserve on Friday to instruct US banks to tighten up their safeguards to prevent a similar debacle.

The collapse earlier this year of billionaire investor Bill Hwang's family fund inflicted $10 billion in losses on major banks, including Credit Suisse and Nomura, and a smaller blow to Morgan Stanley.

The Fed called on firms to ensure they have complete information about the risks a client could pose, and set sufficiently stringent rules on margin investing.

"Regardless of the type of client, banks are expected to undertake proper due diligence with a client and take fully into account the risks that a relationship with a client may pose to the bank," the Fed said.

The letter to bank supervisors was intended to "remind" officials of their responsibilities and highlight "practices that may be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices."

The implosion of Archegos Capital Management shined a spotlight on these vehicles for super-rich individuals to manage their wealth, which enjoy a lighter regulatory touch than traditional investors.

Archegos made heavy use of derivative products that allowed its traders to bet on equities using funds borrowed on margin from multiple banks, who did not know the extent of the exposure to the others.

The Fed pointed to "insufficient due diligence" by bank officials.

The letter called on banks to "obtain critical information... to determine the fund's ability to service its debt," and set margin terms appropriate to the risk, or "reconsider the relationship." -AFP









