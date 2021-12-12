Standard Bank holds Annual Risk Conference

Standard Bank Ltd organised day-long "Annual Risk Conference 2021" through virtual platform recently. General Manager of the Department of Offsite Supervision (DOS) of Bangladesh Bank Md. Anwarul Islam inaugurated the conference as chief guest, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of Standard Bank Limited Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, FCMA presided over the programme. The two Deputy Managing Directors of Standard Bank Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and M Latif Hasan, Deputy General Manager (DOS) Md. Aminur Rahman Chowdhury and Joint Director Md. LutfulHaidar Pasha of Bangladesh Bank spoke at the event. CFO of Standard Bank Md. Ali Reza, FCMA and CIPA has moderated this day-long conference.

A total of 400 participants including all branch managers, deputy branch managers and all divisional heads from head office of Standard Bank Limited attended the conference.









