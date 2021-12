SIBL Quazi Osman Ali is inaugurating its 171st Branch at Chatteshwari Moor













Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Quazi Osman Ali is inaugurating its 171st Branch at Chatteshwari Moor, Chattogram as chief guest recently. Regional Head of Chattogram, Sayed Mohammed Sohel, Manager of Chatteshwari Moor Branch, Mohammed Farman, senior officials and other local dignitaries were also present in the programme.