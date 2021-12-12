Video
Sunday, 12 December, 2021
NRBC Bank wins South Asian Business Excellence award

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

NRBC Bank wins South Asian Business Excellence award

NRBC Bank wins South Asian Business Excellence award

NRBC Bank has won South Asian Business Excellence Award-2021 event in Colombo, Srilanka recently, says a press release.
SM Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank received the award from former president Maithripala Sirisena, at a function organized by the SAPSSA  at colombo, Srilanka .
The award came from the categories of " Best use of  IT & Technology in the banking sector Award'.
The South Asian Business Excellence Awards were introduced to acknowledge and reward the exceptional work and the results gained by the trailblazers of the corporate domain, in the face of an ever-increasing competitive market.
The bank began its journey on April 2, 2013, as a scheduled bank. NRBC Bank provides its banking services through 83 branches and 550 sub-brances across the country.











« PreviousNext »

