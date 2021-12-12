Women are the drivers of change in nutrition-sensitive agriculture, Md Shahiduzzaman Faruki, director general of the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit, said recently..

Productivity and economic empowerment of women should be a logical priority of agriculture programmes and policies that seek to promote agricultural development, he added.

He stressed the importance of increased mass awareness and sensitisation of the people about the transformation of a nutrition-sensitive to also a nutrition-specific food system.

Shahiduzzaman was addressing the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) consultation workshop "Country Programming Framework (CPF) 2022-2026" in the capital Thursday.

The objective of the consultation meeting was to share the outcomes of the country programming strategic plan and set achievable goals for the next 5 years.

It also aimed to explore avenues for collaboration and partnership to co-create solutions to the constraints affecting food security, agricultural growth, and employment in the country.

FAO's CPF for 2022-26 is a central strategic document that defines the organisation's priorities, key areas of technical cooperation, and medium-term country-level programming in support of the Bangladesh government, and is developed in line with the 8th Five Year Plan. -UNB













