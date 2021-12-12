Video
MetLife inks deal American and Efird Bangladesh Ltd

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

MetLife Bangladesh and American and Efird Bangladesh Ltd have recently signed an agreement through which MetLife Bangladesh will provide Group Life, and medical insurance coverage to more than 480 employees and their family members of American & Efird Bangladesh Ltd, says a press release.
Established in 1891, American & Efird (A&E) Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of premium quality industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles. Through its global network, A&E's products are manufactured in 22 countries, distributed in 50 countries and sold in over 100 countries. A&E operates as part of Elevate Textiles which provides fabric and thread solutions globally.
More than 800 organizations in different sectors including financial institutions take advantage of MetLife's longstanding experience of providing customized, world-class insurance products and services. As the leading life insurance company in Bangladesh, MetLife also serves over 1 million individual customers.
Group Life insurance enables employers to provide financial support to their employees against death, accident or disabilities.
Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and Chief Distribution Officer, MetLife Bangladesh and Angelo Leanage, Managing Director, American & Efird Bangladesh Ltd. signed the agreement for their respective organizations. Senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.






