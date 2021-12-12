

Brothers Furniture opens wedding season sales campaign

Alhaj Habibur Rahman Sarkar, Chairman, Brothers Furniture Ltd. and Md. Monirul Islam Bakshi, Head of Marketing and Sales, recently inaugurated the Wedding Wishlist Offer, says a press release.

In this exceptional new sales event, the couple can create a list of their favorite gifts for their wedding and share it with anyone. From that list, many will be able to buy gifts for the couple together.

In addition, Brothers Furniture offers 5 to 15% discount on wedding offers. This offer will continue till December 20, 2021. For more details www.brothersfurniture.com.bd, you can call 09612888777.











