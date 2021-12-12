Video
ITFC holds workshop on the development of Islamic finance services

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) organised a two-day workshop on the trends and developments in Islamic finance products and services, especially those related to trade finance. The workshop aimed at supporting the country's effort to enhance the knowledge and understanding of its financial institutions on Islamic Finance products and services. The sessions brought together diverse perspectives to Islamic financing in Bangladesh and across the World.
The workshop was led by a well known expert in the subject matter, who addressed the gathering on the latest trends in the Islamic financing industry, exploring a wide range of topics including structuring, product comparison, and development of skill set to analyze shariah-based alternative solutions. The workshop was an opportunity for the participating institutions to explore the viability and the impact of Islamic finance on the global banking system and the role of Islamic banks in the post-covid recovery of the economies of the countries they operate in. In addition, the gathering also highlighted the potential growth of Islamic Finance within the financial sector in Bangladesh, especially with the recent policy incentive adopted by the Bangladesh government to develop Islamic finance.
Commenting on the importance of the workshop, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC CEO, said: "Today's event is another proof of the ITFC's' testament to support Bangladesh development plans in different sectors, including the Financial Institutions to utilize the significant potential demand of Islamic finance products in Bangladesh. Despite multiple challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, ITFC retains the pledge to implement its trade development initiatives for the benefit of its member countries, including the Advanced Islamic Finance Workshop for the Financial Institutions in Bangladesh."Eng. Sonbol also added, "ITFC realized the potential growth of Islamic Finance within the financial sector in Bangladesh, especially with the recent policy incentive by the Bangladesh government to develop Islamic finance. We have also witnessed the efforts of Bangladeshi authorities who have approved several conventional banks to convert into Islamic banks in the last few years, stimulating the sector's expansion.
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world.


