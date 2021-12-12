

World Vision BD celebrates 50 yrs of its success

The former sponsored children, who are now all involved in successful careers and endeavors, also pledged to engage with World Vision's development journey by taking initiatives to raise resources in future for development projects in World Vision communities across Bangladesh. The projects they will champion will aim towards helping vulnerable children.

The event, titled 'Sponsorship for Transformation', was held in the capital where the former sponsored children and key members of senior management at World Vision Bangladesh gathered for celebrations.



Sagor Marandy, Director of Operations, made opening statement and shared the objectives of the event. Boniface Montu Rozario, Sponsorship Director shared about sponsorship program in Bangladesh and the strategy of engaging the former sponsored children in development initiatives so that they can support vulnerable children the same way they were supported in their childhood.

The event ended with concluding remarks from Chandan Z Gomes, Senior Director of Operations and ProgrammeQuality.

Gomes shared special moments from World Vision Bangladesh's development journey, success and impact from last fifty years.

He also provided a roadmap of future directions to the former sponsored children aimed towards the wellbeing of the country's current vulnerable children. Shabnam Jahan Shila, MP was present in the event as chief guest.











