Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:37 PM
LongLife admixer launched in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Business Desk

LongLife admixer launched in Bangladesh

LongLife, an international standard brand of chemical admixer in construction sector, has launched in Bangladesh, says a press release.
Local franchisee Sumsai Corporation Corporation will market the globally reputed water and damp proof brand in collaboration with India and Malaysian companies.
There was held a soft launching of the product Asian Corporation in Sreenagare bazar of Munshiganj on Friday. Sumsai Corporation managing director Dr Shariful Islam Dulu, Prof Mizanur Rahman Shely, Shariful Islam Khan, Salehin Jony and Sazal Bapary were present on the occasion.


