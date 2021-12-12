Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UiPath announces the winners of automation excellence awards

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Business Desk

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the winners of its third edition of the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields. SQ Group and Grameenphone were among the 31 winners across the 15 award categories.
The limitless possibilities that automation offers have inspired organizations to undertake transformational projects, to address the problems presented by the changing world around us. UiPath aims to recognize game-changing automation projects and inspire companies aspiring to solve some of the greatest business challenges with automation.
"It is extremely encouraging to see how automation has impacted the businesses of some of the largest organizations in the region. The digital revolution the world is witnessing, has spurred organizations to rethink and innovate how it approaches business functions," said Anil Bhasin, Managing Director & Vice President, UiPath India and South Asia. "On behalf of everyone at UiPath, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the automation champions," he added.
Independent consultants shortlisted the entries received, based on entries, and supporting documents submitted. The winners were selected by a jury panel, consisting of eminent senior industry executives such as Mahendran Balachandran, Founder and General Partner, Accel, K S Viswanathan, Vice President - Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM, Dr. Puneet Kaur Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd, Annie John Mathew, Chief Information Officer, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Suhrid Brahma, Chief Technology Officer, WNS Global Services, and Sandeep Parikh, Partner and Leader - Intelligent Automation, EY.
Reminiscing on the judging process, K S Viswanathan, Vice President-Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM said, "It was an exhilarating experience partnering with UiPath to identify innovators in the automation space. The complete process was transparent, and the hours that we spent as jury makes me feel that we as a country have a powerful story to share on cognitive RPA and Intelligent Automation."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coca-Cola threatens to sue Colombia’s ‘Coca Pola’ beer over name
Mujib Corner inaugurated at Hotel InterContinental in city
Brazil inflation hits 18-year high
US Fed tells banks to tighten safeguards after Archegos meltdown
WB’s VP reiterates support for inclusive growth
Standard Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
IBBL Motijheel branch shifts to new address
SIBL Quazi Osman Ali is inaugurating its 171st Branch at Chatteshwari Moor


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft