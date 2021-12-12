MoU signing ceremony of 10th Berger award for excellence in architecture



Recently Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd have signed an MoU with Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) to conduct "Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture (BAEA)" at the BERGER Seminar Hall, IAB Centre, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, says a press release. Under this MoU both organizations will work together to acknowledge the merits of Architects of the country for their best creations.Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd. and Ar Mubasshar Hussain, President IAB have signed the MoU on-behalf of their respective organizations.Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager-Sales and Marketing; Ar. Khan Md Mustapha Khalid, Vice President-National IAB; Ar. Ishtiaque Zahir, Vice President-International IAB, Ar. Kazi Golam Nasir, Chair-Award Committee, Ar. Sajid Bin Doza, Assistant General Secretary-IAB, Mr. Shabbir Ahmed, Head of Project, Prolinks and Experience Zone, Berger, Tariqul Islam, Head-Prolinks, Berger along with other respective members of IAB and officials from Berger Paints were present at the ceremony.