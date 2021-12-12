

Dry dock, container port in Karnaphuly SEZ to start operation in 2024

The container port handling capacity will be 25,000-30,000 Twenty-foot equivalent Units (TEUs).

Karnaphuly Dry Dock Limited is constructing the country's first shipbuilding and dry dock SEZ on around 45 acres land at Anwara Upazila in Chattogram district with a cost of Taka 2,200 crore for building and repairing large ships and increasing container handling capacity of the Chattogram port.

Out of the around 45 acres land, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has already allotted 20.98 acres land for the SEZ and rest of the land is own land of the Karnaphuly Dry Dock Limited.

Talking to BSS, Managing Director of the Karnaphuly Dry Dock Limited Engineer M A Rashid said at present in Bangladesh there is only one dry-dock with capacity of 20,000 DWT only in Chattogram, run by Bangladesh Navy.

Realizing the importance and necessity of building and repairing large ships, Karnaphuly Dry Dock Limited has taken the initiative to construct a dry-dock with a capacity of 1,00,000 DWT, he added.

He said, "The dry dock has been designed for vessels up to 253 meters length. The dock floor has been designed to allow 'of-center-line' docking of smaller vessels. The number of such vessels depends on the length and width of the vessels."

Engr M A Rashid said they have taken initiative to build four jetties so that ships do not have to stay afloat day after day for docking.

"Two jetties have already come under operation. I think, this is milestone for the Chattogram port," he added.

He informed that more than 2,500 ships operate through Chattogram Port a year along with 30 ships of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and private owners.

Besides, there are many ships of Bangladeshi owners, registered in other countries, he added.

Engr Rashid mentioned that it is mandatory to repair these ships after every two-three years. "But, these ships cannot do it due to capacity constraints of Chittagong Dry Dock Limited. So, the owners of small ships are being bound to repair their ships outside the country," he added.

Engr Rashid, however, informed that the World Bank has given Taka 800 crore as loan for constructing the SEZ. He said it is expected that the zone will create over 4,000 employment opportunities.

The country's first and the largest private dockyard got license for shipbuilding and repairing from BEZA in 2019. -BSS









