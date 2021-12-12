Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 December, 2021, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dry dock, container port in Karnaphuly SEZ to start operation in 2024

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

Dry dock, container port in Karnaphuly SEZ to start operation in 2024

Dry dock, container port in Karnaphuly SEZ to start operation in 2024

A dry-dock with a capacity of 1,00,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) and a container port under the Karnaphuly Dry Dock Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will start their operations in 2024.
The container port handling capacity will be 25,000-30,000 Twenty-foot equivalent Units (TEUs).  
Karnaphuly Dry Dock Limited is constructing the country's first shipbuilding and dry dock SEZ on around 45 acres land at Anwara Upazila in Chattogram district with a cost of Taka 2,200 crore for building and repairing large ships and increasing container handling capacity of the Chattogram port.
Out of the around  45 acres land, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has already allotted 20.98 acres land for the SEZ and rest of the land is own land of the Karnaphuly Dry Dock Limited.  
Talking to BSS, Managing Director of the Karnaphuly Dry Dock Limited Engineer M A Rashid said at present in Bangladesh there is only one dry-dock with capacity of 20,000 DWT only in Chattogram, run by Bangladesh Navy.
Realizing the importance and necessity of building and repairing large ships, Karnaphuly Dry Dock Limited has taken the initiative to construct a dry-dock with a capacity of 1,00,000 DWT, he added.
He said, "The dry dock has been designed for vessels up to 253 meters length. The dock floor has been designed to allow 'of-center-line' docking of smaller vessels. The number of such vessels depends on the length and width of the vessels."
Engr M A Rashid said they have taken initiative to build four jetties so that ships do not have to stay afloat day after day for docking.
"Two jetties have already come under operation. I think, this is milestone for the Chattogram port," he added.
He informed that more than 2,500 ships operate through Chattogram Port a year along with 30 ships of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and private owners.
Besides, there are many ships of Bangladeshi owners, registered in other countries, he added.
Engr Rashid mentioned that it is mandatory to repair these ships after every two-three years. "But, these ships cannot do it due to capacity constraints of Chittagong Dry Dock Limited. So, the owners of small ships are being bound to repair their ships outside the country," he added.
Engr Rashid, however, informed that the World Bank has given Taka 800 crore as loan for constructing the SEZ. He said it is expected that the zone will create over 4,000 employment opportunities.  
The country's first and the largest private dockyard got license for shipbuilding and repairing from BEZA in 2019.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coca-Cola threatens to sue Colombia’s ‘Coca Pola’ beer over name
Mujib Corner inaugurated at Hotel InterContinental in city
Brazil inflation hits 18-year high
US Fed tells banks to tighten safeguards after Archegos meltdown
WB’s VP reiterates support for inclusive growth
Standard Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
IBBL Motijheel branch shifts to new address
SIBL Quazi Osman Ali is inaugurating its 171st Branch at Chatteshwari Moor


Latest News
Ronaldo converts penalty to give Man Utd 1-0 win
AL responsible for US sanctions on RAB officials: Fakhrul
Sevilla wins over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Seven drug traders held in Cox's Bazar
Murad, another sued under Digital Security Act
Bangladesh enters 5G technology regime today
Murad Hasan to return Dhaka this afternoon
Woman gang-raped in Joypurhat, 3 held
Metro rail runs from Uttara to Agargaon at 100km per hour speed
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Most Read News
Murad Hasan on way to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
NATO chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
BNP shocked, surprised at Chinese envoy's remarks
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Dhaka's discontent over Washington's unilateral decision conveyed
US imposes human rights sanctions on Bangladesh, 3 other countries
Bangladesh finds first Omicron in two female cricketers
Human rights extremely violated even in US: Hasan
Husband kills Sharmin to 'take revenge of rape case'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft