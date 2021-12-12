BTTLMEA holds its 31st AGM

31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA), representative organization of the 3rd largest export sector home textile and terry towel of the country held in its Head Office at Paltan Tower, 87 Purana Paltan Lane, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.

M Shahadat Hossain, Managing Director of Towel Tex Limited and Chairman of this Association presided over the meeting. M Shahadat Hossain is a leading business personality of the country.

Through the meeting, the Board of Directors took over charges of this Association for next 02 years 2022 and 2023.

M Shahadat Hossain elected Chairman again for the new board.

Mohammad Ayub Khan, FCA elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Mozharul Hoq elected as Vice Chairman of the board.

Javed Akhter Ansari, AKM Mahfuzur Rahman, Emranul Ehasan, Naser Kamal, Anisur Rahman, Momin Miah, Z.U Sayed and Tanvir Ahmed elected as Director of the board.











