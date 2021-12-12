Video
Momen seeks German investment in electric vehicles to mitigate climate challenges

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Business Correspondent

Newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Trster meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at Padma Guest house in the city recently.

Newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Trster meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at Padma Guest house in the city recently.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought German investment in electric vehicles and locomotives in Bangladesh and called for opening of office by German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the country to facilitate wider business cooperation on two sides.
Dr Momen said German investment in electric car making will help the country's endeavor for green transition as part of its efforts to mitigate climate change challenges.
He made the plea when newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Trster called on him at the week-end at Padma Guest house, a Foreign Ministry press release said.    
Acknowledging Germany as one of Bangladesh's largest trading partners Dr Momen invited the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry to set up its office in Bangladesh.
The foreign minister also urged the German Embassy to facilitate student visas for young Bangladeshi applicants.
They also exchanged views in the meeting about the progress with the E-Passport project implemented by a German company and other possible areas of collaboration including IT enabled services.
Dr. Momen urged Germany to continue to remain engaged on the question of Rohingya repatriation and acknowledged the German support so far. He appreciated Germany's donation of nearly 8 million AstraZeneca vaccines and other medical equipment.
The foreign minister appreciated the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Germany since the establishment of diplomatic relations and congratulated the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his assumption of office the day before.
The foreign minister extended invitation to his new German counterpart Annalena Baerbock to visit Bangladesh on the occasion of the fifty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Ambassador Trster thanked Bangladesh for its generous hosting displaced Rohingya population from Myanmar.


