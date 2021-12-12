Video
DCCI opens new Gulshan Centre to better serve members

Published : Sunday, 12 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi along with FBCCI President Jashim Uddin, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman inaugurating the newly extended office space of DCCI named "DCCI Gulshan Centre" in the city on Saturday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi along with FBCCI President Jashim Uddin, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman inaugurating the newly extended office space of DCCI named "DCCI Gulshan Centre" in the city on Saturday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the newly extended office space of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) named "DCCI Gulshan Centre" in the city on Saturday.
The commerce minister attended it as chief guest while FBCCI President Jashim Uddin was  special guest on the occasion, said a press release.
Tipu Munshi said at the opening of the facility that the entire business community of the country has to work jointly to achieve the vision 2041.
"Bangladesh's economy is an agro-based one, thus we need to give emphasis on this sector including diversification. We also need to strengthen our SMEs sector for better expansion of our economy," he added.
The commerce minister emphasized on working more at every level to do better in all business indices and to be competitive in international market and said the new extension of DCCI (DCCI Gulshan Centre) in the north side of the city is a reflection of its strength. He hoped that the DCCI will be able to serve the business community more in the days to come.  
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the main objective of establishing DCCI Gulshan Centre  on its own office space is to provide wide-ranging and faster membership services as well as disseminate business information to the business community.
He said, "The business community at present is working hand in hand and in the future, this bond needs to be strengthened. SMEs are the lifeline of our economy and to face the upcoming challenges of LDC graduation and economic growth, we need to strengthen this sector as well. "
FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh still lags behind in the logistic sector, but it is necessary to prioritize the logistic sector to attract FDI.
He sought cooperation from the Ministry of Commerce to strengthen chamber bodies and sectoral associations and said that removing traffic congestion in Dhaka-Chittagong highway and ensuring faster services at the seaports is necessary to boost the economy.
"In order to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country and face the challenges of LDC graduation we have to give more focus on different potential business sectors," he said adding that the DCCI Gulshan Centre will extend better services not only to its own members but also to the overall business community.
Among others, DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, Vice President Monowar Hossain and former Presidents of DCCI were also present.


