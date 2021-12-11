Speakers for business friendly new Income Tax Act

Speakers at a dialogue on Thursday urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to ensure that the new 'Income Tax Act 2022' becomes friendly to taxpayers and business.

NBR uploaded the draft of the proposed law on 27 October, 2021 and they are expecting to finalize it within 31 December 2021.

The speakers made the call at the discussion titled, "Income Tax Law 2022" organized by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) at ERF auditorium in the capital.

Prime Minister's economic affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman took part in the discussion as the chief guest. ERF secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated the programme.

Presenting key-note papers at the event, Founding Partner of Snehasish Mahmud & Co Snehasish Barua proposed that an authentic English version be published alongside mapping with the ITO, 1984. Existing benefits for individual taxpayers have been curtailed in terms of investment tax credit specially taxing capital gain on sale of shares of listed company and bar on purchase of shares and government securities.

Barua emphasized on the ambiguities surrounding admissible and non-admissible business expenses, rationalization of tax deduction at source towards optimizing impact of minimum tax.