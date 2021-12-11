Video
Sadhan stresses on ensuring safe food

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder emphasized on bringing all the food workers, housewives and those involved in the food chain under training to ensure safe food.  
He was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Project Food Awareness and Releasing Strategic Plans of Safe Food Authority of Bangladesh" at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh in capital on Thursday.
Minister said that everyone should come forward to build a healthy and strong nation.
He thanked the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and JICA for their support in the Safe Food Authority Capacity Building Project. Besides he warns against adulteration.
Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Food, Dipankar Talukder, who was the special guest on the occasion said, "This project will accelerate the work of the Safe Food Authority".


