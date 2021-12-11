Video
Govt encourages renewable energy: Nasrul Hamid

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

As part of the global campaign to expand renewable energy and reduce green house gas, the government has been encouraging power generation from renewable sources.
 "It is necessary to innovate such a technology that would occupy less land to generate solar power," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told BSS on Friday.
He said it is necessary to introduce mix fuel in power generation, adding, "Developed countries have been working with hydrogen for transforming as energy. It's time to think about ocean energy, wind power and rooftop solar system."
 "Now Bangladesh is generating electricity from renewable energy sources at 730.62 MW with installation of 60 lakh Solar Home Systems (SHSs) across the country as part of green and clean energy campaign globally," Nasrul said.
 He said the government has brought two crore marginal people under electricity coverage through Solar Home System and  as part of the government campaign for expansion and installation of renewable energy sources in the country, the ratio of renewable energy source will be 40 percent in power generation in future.    -BSS


