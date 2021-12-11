Video
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

The Dhaka University authority has decided to accord reception to the top CGPA holders of undergraduate and postgraduate programs of all departments and institutes each year at the residence of the vice chancellor (VC).
Making the birth centenary of the university, the reception programme was introduced this year which will be continued from now on, said a university press release on Friday.
DU VC Dr Akhtaruzzaman today arranged a view exchange meeting and reception for the students who secured top CGPA in undergraduate and postgraduate programs in 2019 from different departments and institutes at the VC residence.
From now on, reception will be accorded to the top CGPA holders of undergraduate and postgraduate programs of all departments each year at the residence of the Vice Chancellor, said Dr Akhtaruzzaman.   
He urged the students to work spontaneously with their best efforts to achieve the goal of Sustainable Development Goals as well as to implement Vision 2041, making the best use of the opportunities of fourth industrial revolution.
DU Pro-VC Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed, deans of different faculties, chairmen and directors of different departments and institutes were also present on the occasion.     -BSS


