Young woman found dead on launch

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

BARISHAL, Dec 10: A 26-year-old woman has been found dead inside a locked cabin on a launch that plies on the Dhaka-Barishal route.
The deceased was identified as Sharmin Aktar, daughter of Enayet Hossain Fakir and a resident of Dhaka's Kunipara area.
Police recovered the body from one of the mariner's rooms on the ground floor of the Barishal-bound launch, MV Kuakata-2, on Friday morning. Mariner Md Shohag said he rented the room for Tk 1,800 a night to a man and woman who had identified themselves as husband and wife. As the room was locked from outside in the morning, the launch authorities broke open the door only to find the girl's body.
"The body has been sent for an autopsy. We are scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain the facts," said Lokman Hossain, inspector of Kotwali model police station.     -UNB


