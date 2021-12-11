Record number of journalists jailed in 2021: CPJ

NEW YORK, Dec 10: The number of journalists jailed around the world hit a new record in 2021, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday, with China and Myanmar having put a quarter of the 293 detained media workers behind bars.

In its annual report, the CPJ listed 50 journalists imprisoned in China, 26 in Myanmar, 25 in Egypt, 23 in Vietnam and 19 in Belarus.

Adding those jailed in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Ethiopia and Eritrea, the CPJ said a total of 293 journalists were in prison worldwide as of December 1 -- up from 280

the year before.

"This is the sixth year in a row that CPJ has documented record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world," said Joel Simon, executive director of the group.

"Imprisoning journalists for reporting the news is the hallmark of an authoritarian regime," he said in a statement.

For 40 years, the CPJ has denounced journalists being murdered, imprisoned, censored, physically hurt and threatened.

"It's distressing to see many countries on the list year after year, but it is especially horrifying that Myanmar and Ethiopia have so brutally slammed the door on press freedom."

"This has been part of a trend of creeping authoritarianism around the world," said Robert Mahoney, the committee's deputy head. "Governments are becoming increasingly intolerant of criticism."

"The trend has been increasing. And I think it's part of realization on the parts of certain governments that there is very little political price to pay for doing that," he said.

"It could be, you know, before one could name and shame governments, governments wanted diplomatic or commercial ties with liberal democracies that upheld these values. That seems to be less and less the case."

The association also counted 24 journalists killed around the world this year. -AFP