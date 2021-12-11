Video
Saturday, 11 December, 2021
Malaysia to sign MoU to take BD workers

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021
Staff Correspondent

Malaysian authorities have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resume the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers.
The Bangladeshi labour market in the East Asian country has remained closed since 2018.
The decision came following a cabinet meeting of Malaysia on Friday.  
It has been decided that Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Seri M Saravanan will sign a MoU with Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad very soon.
The recruitment of Bangladeshi workers will be open for all sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining, construction and domestic servants.
Malaysian Ministry of Human Resources will co-operate with its health ministry and national security council to refine Standing Operating Procedures (SOP) for foreign workers' admission to prevent the
spread of Covid-19.
The meeting also agreed to defer the implementation of multi-tier levy from January 1, 2022 to July 1, 2022.


