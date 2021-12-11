3 out of 4 rescued, 7 Rohingyas arrested

A joint operation team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) rescued three of the four students abducted at Ramu in Cox's Bazar. Seven Rohingyas of the kidnapping group were arrested.

A student named Mohammad Kaiser was rescued from the Shalban Hills at Nayapara in Teknaf upazila under Cox's Bazar district around 5pm on Friday. Later, Jahidul Islam Mamun and Mizanur Rahman Nayan were rescued from the same hill.

RAB and APBn officials said the operation would continue to rescue another abducted student Mizanur Rahman.

According to the relatives of the abductees, two Rohingyas handed over four schoolboys to a terrorist group on Tuesday morning, on the pretext of taking them on a trip to St. Martin's Island. Later, over

mobile phone ransom of Tk 20 lakh was demanded from the relatives of the abducted school students.

The abducted students are: Jahedul Islam (18), son of Abdus Salam, Mohammad Kaiser (14), son of Abdur Rahim, Mizanur Rahman Nayan (14), son of Farid Alam and Mizanur Rahman (14), son of Md Alam.

Among them Jahedul Islam, Mohammad Kaiser and Mizanur Rahman Nayan were rescued, police official Tarekul Islam said.

Before rescuing the three students, APBn members detained Nur Salam (55), a resident of the H-4 block of the Muchni camp in Teknaf, his daughter Ranjan Bibi (13), and Saddam Mia (40), son of Abdul Quader, on charges of involvement in the abduction.













