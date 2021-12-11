

Evaly customer files case against showbiz stars: Police say ready to haul them up

Saad Sam Rahman lodged the case with Dhanmondi Police Station on December 4, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Ramna Division) Sajjadur Rahman on Friday.

Tahsan was the Chief Goodwill Officer of Evaly, while Mithila was the face of the company's lifestyle products. Sabnam was the Head of PR, Media, and Communication at Evaly.

Police said that legal action would be taken against the accused in the case at any time.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sajjadur Rahman further said that Tahsan, Mithila, Sabnam Faria are the seventh, eighth and ninth accused in the list respectively.

"They are under our surveillance since the case was filed and could be arrested at any time."

Saad Sam said he gained confidence by seeing singer Tahsan, actress Sabnam Faria Rafiat Rashid Mithila as brand ambassador of Evaly.

"I ordered a bike worth Tk 3,18,00 in Evaly but did not get the product even in seven months after repeated attempts. I was forced to file the case," he added.

It is alleged in the case that the plaintiff in the case

was deceived because of the accused.

The number one accused in the case is Evaly chairman Shamima Nasrin and the number two accused is managing director Mohammad Russell. Both are in jail on fraud and embezzlement charges.

Rapid Action Battalion arrested the CEO of Evaly, Mohammad Rassel, and the company's chairman and his wife, Shamima Nasrin, in September this year, in connection with a lawsuit filed by a customer alleging fraud. Since then, they have been behind bars.















