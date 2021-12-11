Covid: 1 dies, 279 new cases recorded

The country witnessed single death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 28,017. Some 279 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,578,819.

Besides, 249 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,543,740 and overall recovery rate at 97.78, according to a press release issued by the Directorate

General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.34 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.32 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 20,052 samples.

The deceased was a woman, between 81-90 years old. The only death was reported from the Chattogram division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.

Around 65.08 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 38.13 million have taken both doses.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.2 million lives and infected over 266 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 239 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









