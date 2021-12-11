Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 1 dies, 279 new cases recorded

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed single death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 28,017. Some 279 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,578,819.   
Besides, 249 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,543,740 and overall recovery rate at 97.78, according to a press release issued by the Directorate
General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.34 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.32 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 20,052 samples.
The deceased was a woman, between 81-90 years old. The only death was reported from the Chattogram division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 65.08 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 38.13 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.2 million lives and infected over 266 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 239 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record number of journalists jailed in 2021: CPJ
World unprepared for next pandemic: Report
Malaysia to sign MoU to take BD workers
Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide
3 out of 4 rescued, 7 Rohingyas arrested
Evaly customer files case against showbiz stars: Police say ready to haul  them up
Covid: 1 dies, 279 new cases recorded
BPDB wants clear-cut policy on coal-fired power plants


Latest News
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
China's Uyghur genocide report "deeply disturbing": UN
BNP has a lot to learn from PM’s generosity: Hasan
US imposes sanction on RAB, its six officials for serious human rights violation
Be nice to businessmen to inspire them to pay VAT, Kamal tells officials
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
Khaleda Zia being deprived of human rights: Fakhrul
3 Rohingyas held over kidnapping 4 Cox's Bazar students
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders
Arrested Katakhali mayor Abbas suspended after DSA case
Most Read News
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
At least 53 migrants dead in Mexico truck accident
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
A vendor walks along a pavement of Dhaka University to sell the National Flag
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
People light candles to pay their tribute to India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat
BNP leader Alal should resign from politics: Razzaque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft