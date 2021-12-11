Father, daughter killed in N’ganj road crash



Mother wails over the body of her daughter and husband after a truck ran over and killed them at Chashara in Narayanganj on Thursday

The deceased were identified as Altaf Hossain, 45, and his daughter Beli 15, hailing from the Samvupura union of Sonargaon upazila.

Father and daughter who were killed in the accident. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The accident happened when a brick-laden truck hit the victims' auto-rickshaw when they were going to Sonargaon from Chashara this noon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station Mohammad Shah Jamal said they seized the truck and arrested its driver.

The bodies were sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsies, the OC said.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added. -UNB





