Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:34 AM
Five arrested for anti-state propaganda

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

RAB members arrest five people from Swamibagh in the city on charge of anti-state propaganda on Thursday. photo: observer

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members have arrested five people in the capital on charges of spreading propaganda against the state and instigating vandalism.
The arrested persons are: Md Abdullah Al Mahmud, 29, Md Wayez Kuruni, 27, Md Towhidul Islam, 26, Md Gazi Sakhawat, 29, and Md Habibur Rahman, 30.
The arrests were made on Thursday evening during a drive in the Shamibagh area by RAB-3 personnel.
Laptops, portable hard disks, leaflets used to instigate vandalism and anti-state activities have been seized from their possession, officials said on Friday.During primary interrogation, the arrestees told investigators that they used to send misinformation about Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies to many foreign media and "conspired against the state".
Mahmud and Towhid were wanted in several cases for vandalism and terrorism lodged at different police stations, the RAB said, adding that legal action is underway against the arrestees.



