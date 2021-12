To take action this is the day,

Shine and smile bright,

Show everyone the right way.



Never give up,

It's time for everyone to team up.

Always stay strong,

If you think giving up is right,

Then you're totally wrong.



Care for everyone,

Then you will know how something is done.

I hope you enjoyed Volunteer Day,

And don't let your kindness fade away.



The poet is a student Grade VI, The Aga Khan School, Dhaka