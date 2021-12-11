Hansel and Gretel were living with their dad,

He later married a woman who was completely mad!

She gave them hard chores and barely any food,

She was always terrible and in a bad mood.

The evil stepmother told their dad,

They could not survive with what he had.

Her solution was to get rid of the kids,

Taking them to the forest where they couldn't be hid.

Hansel heard everything the stepmother said,

He told Gretel everything and went ahead,

To stuff pebbles in his pockets and bag,

Making sure he was not heard by the hag.

They went on a picnic the very next day,

Hansel dropped pebbles all along his way,

When their parents played them and left them alone,

Hansel kept waiting and waiting till knowing they are gone,

They decided to head home, by following the pebbles,

Finally they reached home without any troubles.



Their father was shocked and absolutely delighted,

Their stepmother was furious and pretended to be excited.

When it was the time for bed, stepmother locked the door,

So the children could not collect any rocks just like before.

At the time for dinner, Hansel crumbled some bread to his pocket,

Some in his pants and some in his jacket.

Next day morning their father took them to the jungle again,

Cutting wood was an excuse, the plan was insane.

Hansel had dropped pieces of bread on his way,

Knowing their father would abundant and run away.

The father promised them to come back soon,

May be in an hour or latest by the noon.

As predicted, their dad didn't return,

Unlike last time, they were unable to discern.

The birds had eaten all the crumbles of bread,

'What are we going to do?' Gretel fearfully said.

The two lost children tried using their memory,

It was no use but stuck in the treachery,

After 3 days of being hungry, tired and lost,

They had to get back home no matter what it cost.

Gretel saw a heavenly house made out of candy,



All sort of luxury with drink and food was handy,

Gretel did not wait a second to gobbling up the food,

Couldn't be bothered asking anyone though it was rude.

'Who dares to gobble up my food?'

A woman said in a mysterious mood.

The children were sorry and gave her an excuse,

The woman showed pity without letting them abuse.

End of a big feast they went for sleep,

The bed was so comfy that the rest was deep.

They came across a room and opened the door,

What they saw in front of them was something much more,

It was a room filled with treasure,

Almost an amount impossible to measure

Suddenly the old woman grasps Hansel's hands,

And locks him up in a cage and expresses her demands,

She got Gretel to start cooking every day,

Both children were horrified and in dismay.



The old lady was a witch, who can take different look,

She was an evil witch just we read in the book.

The witch would come by to check how much they had grown,

Hansel knew she wanted to eat him, so she showed her a bone,

The witch had a poor sight, couldn't see very well,

By touching up the spare bone, she thought its Hansel.



After days of not growing,

The witch was still going,

To kill him and eat him today,

Regardless of how much he weigh.

She ordered Gretel to ready pot,

Of boiling water, burning hot,

She asked the witch to check the water,

As she couldn't check, she was smaller.

As soon as the witch peaked in,

Gretel made her move and pushed her in.

She grabbed the keys and unlocked the cage,

Hansel got out and they both escaped,

They ran out of the forest and rushed to home,

Never went to the forest ever alone,

They met their dad in front of the gate,

Their stepmother had left, which was great.

The children's father was very blissful,

But the children had something even more cheerful.

Their bags and pockets were full of gold,

Which worth millions, their dad was told.



3 years passed by and everything goes well,

Until on a dark day there's a ring on the bell,

An old, homeless woman begs to stay,

In their house for a single day.

Their dad lets her in and serves her food,

She thanks him a lot in the same witch mood.

As days pass by, but she still stays,

'I'll be gone tomorrow,' she once again says.

On a fine evening the old lady offers to cook,

To show her gratitude for the care she took.

She cooks a feast, of all types of dish,

Including, chicken, lamb, beef and fish.



When it was time for dinner, they sat down to eat,

They finished the main course and went for a sweet.

When they finished eating , they felt really bad,

Perhaps it was something in the food they had.

They all felt sick and suddenly passed out,

They woke up next morning in a shock and doubt,

They were tied up on a chair, unable to get out,

Their mouths were also taped, so they couldn't shout.

They all wondered how they ended up there,

Where was the woman who had the food prepared?

Seconds later, the homeless woman came,

Apparently the stepmother, she and the witch were same.

Her plan was to come and get the revenge,

For all the hardships she faced at the end.

She used her witch powers to escape the boiling pot,

By chanting a spell which removed her from the hot.

She kept them locked, day after day

Without any food and help was away.

On the second week of torture and suffering,

A man who was a wizard came wondering,

When he saw the three Leiderhosen trapped and tied,

He immediately knocked the door to get inside.

He saw Holda, the great evil witch,

Luckily he knew how to make her bewitch.

He sent her back from where she came,

In a dungeon and make her tame.

He reassured the Leiderhosen's family was safe,

Thanks to the wizard for being so brave.

They gave him a lot of money & food,

As a recognition for being so good.

Since that day the father, daughter and son,

Happily lived ever after like next to none.





The poet is a student of Class VIIIat Sirius College, Melbourne, Australia



