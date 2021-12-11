Right now, for the first time in months, I'm not obsessively thinking about my career or my life for that matter. Perfect A-level grades, that awe-striking recommendation letter or those strands of grey hair or even poor time management in that Math exam. Right now, none of these matters. In fact, in this very moment, nothing matters.

This moment is an empty canvas. Melancholy, happiness, fear or hope - I can paint anything on it. Yet, I choose not to. A wise one once said that sometimes, we have to break free from all our feelings. That is what this moment is about. It's about breaking free.

I must say, moments like this are timeless. The irony is that, they don't last. After this brief episode of being ever so undisturbed by everything world has to offer, we shamelessly go back to our routine session of worrying, hoping, envying, loving and what not. As dreamers, we can only dream of saving this moment in a bottle and keeping it with us -Forever.



The writer is a high-school senior









